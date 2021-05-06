expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

By Staff Reports

Published 8:51 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

As of 8:45 a.m., 4,661 Warren County residents were without power following storms Tuesday that included high-powered winds that downed trees, limbs and power lines.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Sheila McKinnis said Entergy has reported 35 broken poles with only 50% of the damage assessed.

“We should get a lot more restored today,” McKinnis said.

After Tuesday’s storms swept through Warren County, over 9,000 people were left without power.

More News

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Jake Charles Coffie

Carrie Montgomery Jackson

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon