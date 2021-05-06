expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Georgia Francis Potter Antoine

By Staff Reports

Published 1:35 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Georgia Francis Potter Antoine, daughter of Pearl Potter and George Potter, was born in Vicksburg on January 13, 1942.  She passed away on May 4 at the age of 79.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Malcolm “Tiny” Antoine. Georgia leaves behind a sister, Janice Wilson of Morristown, TN; two sons, Allen Randall (Ginger) of Brandon, MS and Ross Randall (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS; her grandchildren, Alisha Defatta (Jordan), Shelby Tipton (Conner), Eric Randall, Tanner Randall, Alex Randall and great-granddaughter Avery Defatta. Georgia also had an extended family, through her late husband Tiny, that all loved her dearly.

Georgia loved reading, gardening, her cats and was an excellent cook. She was a faithful Christian and loved to discuss and study the bible. She will be remembered for so many things but her love for others will be missed the most. She never failed to give a hug and to let you know that you are special.

Friends and family will gather in the Cedar Hill (Vicksburg City) Cemetery to place her ashes in the ground next to her late husband Tiny and beside her mother and father, Pearl and George on May 10 at 10:00 am.

More News

Georgia Francis Potter Antoine

Cecil Cameron

Susan Marie Slaughter West

Nathaniel George Harrower

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon