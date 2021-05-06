expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Jake Charles Coffie

By Staff Reports

Published 9:40 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Remembering the life, death and legacy of Mississippi State Trooper Jake Charles Coffie. Born on August 6, 1960.

Jake Coffie from Warren County passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 30. He was 60. Jake was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi. His parents were the late Thomas and Chestine Coffie, he was preceded in death by his brother Willie Nicholson. He graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1979 and went on to serve 2 years with the Vicksburg Police Department, 24.5 years with the Mississippi State Highway Patrol, and 2 years with the Claiborne County Sheriff Department.

Above all else, he loved his family. Beloved husband of Rosa Carter Coffie and Makaya Lebaronna Kenney (Goddaughter) of Vicksburg.  Jake was survived by four brothers, John Coffie of Fayettville, NC; Sonny and wife Mary Nicholson of Austin TX; Tommy Coffie of Jackson, MS, Bobby and Phelshia Coffie of Vicksburg. Four sisters, Ann Archer of Los Angles CA; Isabella and Rodeaster Robinson of Stafford, VA; Betty Hardy of Vicksburg, and Kathy and Michael Tyler of Vicksburg. He was survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with burial following at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

More News

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Jake Charles Coffie

Carrie Montgomery Jackson

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district

News

Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates

BREAKING NEWS

One lane of the I-20 bridge to be closed from May 10-15 for inspection

Local

Military Park issues warning about coyote activity

Local

Weather outlook: Severe storms expected Tuesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

City crews to begin removing debris

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

Local

Tate honored with fire truck dedicated in his name

News

Mississippi gas prices fall 0.3 cents per gallon