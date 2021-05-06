Remembering the life, death and legacy of Mississippi State Trooper Jake Charles Coffie. Born on August 6, 1960.

Jake Coffie from Warren County passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 30. He was 60. Jake was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi. His parents were the late Thomas and Chestine Coffie, he was preceded in death by his brother Willie Nicholson. He graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1979 and went on to serve 2 years with the Vicksburg Police Department, 24.5 years with the Mississippi State Highway Patrol, and 2 years with the Claiborne County Sheriff Department.

Above all else, he loved his family. Beloved husband of Rosa Carter Coffie and Makaya Lebaronna Kenney (Goddaughter) of Vicksburg. Jake was survived by four brothers, John Coffie of Fayettville, NC; Sonny and wife Mary Nicholson of Austin TX; Tommy Coffie of Jackson, MS, Bobby and Phelshia Coffie of Vicksburg. Four sisters, Ann Archer of Los Angles CA; Isabella and Rodeaster Robinson of Stafford, VA; Betty Hardy of Vicksburg, and Kathy and Michael Tyler of Vicksburg. He was survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with burial following at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.