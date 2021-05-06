MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed an EF-1 (105 mph) tornado hit Warren County Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary damage assessment said the tornado formed in Louisiana and crossed the state line into Mississippi.

Janae Elkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the tornado developed southeast of Tallulah and south of I-20.

“It lifted before reaching Halls Ferry Road,” Elkins said.

Elkins said the tornado started at 1:59 p.m. and ended at 2:17 p.m.

The storm included strong winds that downed trees, limbs and power lines throughout the county. MEMA reported through preliminary damage assessments that six Warren County houses were damaged in the storm.