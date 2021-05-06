expand
May 6, 2021

Nathaniel George Harrower

Published 11:41 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

CPO Nathaniel George Harrower, age 39, of Marysville, Michigan passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 11, 1982 to Michael and Brenda Harrower.

Nate was a member of Troop 111 (now Troop 638) in Vicksburg, MS and obtained the rank of Eagle on February 21, 2000.

Nate proudly served his county with the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2020 after 20 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. Most of his career was spent at sea where he was able to travel the world. During his service he made many lifelong friends. Nate enjoyed fishing, woodworking, participating in marathons and the time he spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Misty (Troupe); beloved daughters, Anastasia, Abigail, and Isabella; parents, Michael and Brenda Harrower; grandmother, Lois Nancy Harrower; sister, Kathryn (Stacy) Baugher; niece, Emily Baugher and nephew Alexander Baugher along with many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nate is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter George Harrower Jr., William F. (Marguerite June) Ingram and uncle Chief Petty Officer Kenneth Arthur Harrower.

A memorial service will be held on July 10, 2021 at 7 PM at Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Vicksburg at 200 Porter’s Chapel Road.

