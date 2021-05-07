expand
May 8, 2021

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

By John Surratt

Published 4:31 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Tuesday storm that passed through Warren County damaged 17 homes, leaving four destroyed, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said Friday.

The squall line produced an EF-1 tornado as it passed through the county about mid-afternoon, according to information from the National Weather Service. The tornado, combined with possible straight-line winds, took down trees and limbs, blocking roads and leaving more than 9,000 people in the area without power.

“Most all of the roads are back open, although there is still some debris on some of the roads, and there are still people without lights,” Elfer said.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Shelia McKinnis said a completed assessment of damage in Entergy’s service area indicated 48 broken poles, 90 spans of wire down, 21 areas of trees down and nine damaged transformers.
As of 4 p.m., 320 people remained without power in the utility’s service area.

 

