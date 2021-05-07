expand
May 7, 2021

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

By Staff Reports

Published 6:20 am Friday, May 7, 2021
As of 6:15 a.m. this morning, 811 Warren County residents were without power following the tornado that swept through the county Tuesday afternoon, downing trees, power lines and limbs.
Entergy said customers in the hardest hit areas would have power restored by 10 p.m. Friday.
Late Thursday Entergy Customer Service Representative Sheila McKinnis said Entergy had assessed 92% of the damage from the storm. There were 48 broken poles, 90 spans of wire down, 21 areas of trees down
and nine damaged transformers.

Library Column: Christian Fiction

Elzie-Bell Wedding Announcement

