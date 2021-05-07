expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Clinton Jeffrey reviews plans for a housing development and retail center for Kings Street. Photo/John Surratt

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

By John Surratt

Published 3:43 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Clifton Jeffery stood inside his business on North Washington, rolled open a set of plans and described his plans for a proposed residential/commercial development on Kings Street.

Featuring 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath homes and a strip mall, the project will come together in stages, he said.

“We’ve got roughly 13 acres in this project,” he said. “We’re set up for 45 lots and we’re doing this in 2-3 stages.”

The homes will sell for $150,000 to $160,000. “We want to keep them affordable; just basic homes,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffery pointed on the plans to the southern entrance of Kings Street on the map. “This is where this starts and we’ll go around. The first 10 lots, we’re going to do off the Kings Street side.” A small corner of the development will become a park for the residents.

“Right behind this building, we’re starting construction on a little strip plaza,” Jeffery said. “As of now, we’re going to have a beauty shop, a barbershop and a beauty supply store.”

Jeffery said the decision to build the development was inspired by the neighborhood.

“I was born in Redwood, but since 1953, we’ve been affiliated with this neighborhood. My wife is a lifelong resident of Kings. We were trying to find something to invest the community and housing is the main things I was looking at.”

Initially, Jeffery said, he planned to build only homes, “but the mayor (George Flaggs Jr.) talked me into building the strip mall to provide services to the community. There’s no beauty shop, no barbershop; nothing here. So we thought we’d do something like that.”

He said everything for the project has approved except the final survey, which needs to be filed with the city.

“I’ve been working on this project for a year, and it’s been paperwork, paperwork, paperwork, paperwork, paperwork,” he said. “Rain has held us up, but I think we’ll soon be starting. We hope to start pouring concrete for the strip mall Saturday.”

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Vicksburg’s Bland, Walker win medals at state track meet

Tallulah Academy closes in on trip to Class 1A championship series

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries

Business

Barbara Willingham to retire; sells building to developer Tim Cantwell

Local

Tornado responsible for Tuesday storm damage

Local

County approves new contract with Waste Management

Local

Miss Mississippi competition is back with a few changes

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project

Local

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

Local

Warren County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Local

County votes to incentivize historic preservation, investment in Vicksburg’s central business district