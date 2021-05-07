expand
May 7, 2021

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

By John Surratt

Published 1:54 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

A Thursday morning traffic stop on North Frontage Road resulted in the arrest of a Vicksburg woman on charges with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jamie Chaloux, 43, of Vicksburg, was arrested about 3:10 a.m. Thursday for an expired tag. A search of her vehicle during the stop disclosed approximately .07 ounces of methamphetamine and a .380-caliber handgun.

She was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond.

In other cases:

• A briefcase was reported taken about 4:41 a.m. from a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup parked at the Carr Central Apartments, 1805 Cherry St. The victim reported the front passenger-side window of the truck was shattered and his maroon briefcase containing personal documents, pictures and his hard drive from work was missing.

The briefcase was later recovers and none of the contents were taken.

•  A Nikon camera, a jar containing approximately two thousand dollars in coins, a few two-dollar bills, two rings, a circuit machine and two iPads were reported missing about 7:06 a.m. Wednesday from a house in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The homeowners said they left their home Tuesday about 9 p.m. because of the power outage and found the items missing when they returned.

• Three televisions and $200 were reported missing about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from a home in the 2100 block of Fredrick Street.

 

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

