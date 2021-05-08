expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Mississippi State's Luke Hancock (20) is greeted at home plate by teammates Logan Tanner (19) and Tanner Allen (5) after hitting a home run Saturday against South Carolina. (South Carolina Athletics)

SEC baseball roundup: Mississippi State, Ole Miss outslug conference foes

By Staff Reports

Published 10:21 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

Mississippi State produced another winning weekend on its weeklong road trip to South Carolina.

Luke Hancock, Logan Tanner and Rowdey Jordan all homered, and the Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the first five innings as they beat South Carolina 9-6 on Saturday.

Mississippi State (35-10, 16-7 Southeastern Conference) has taken the first two games of the three-game set to earn its sixth series victory in eight SEC weekends. They’ve won 10 of 12 weekend series overall, and can collect their fifth sweep by beating the Gamecocks (27-17, 11-12) in Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m. That game will be televised on SEC Network.

“What we’ve done the first two days should give us some confidence but it’s really about us getting the next game and having more wins than everybody else in our league,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. “All we can control now is what we do tomorrow. Coming out and having a great game tomorrow puts us in a really good position.”

Jordan led off the game with a single for the Bulldogs, and Tanner Allen brought him home with a triple three pitches later. Two batters after that, Hancock hit a two-run home run to right field and the Bulldogs were off and running.

Tanner hit a solo home run in the third inning, Jordan hit one in the fourth, and a two-run single by Allen in the fifth put Mississippi State ahead 9-1.

Tanner finished the game 3-for-5, Allen was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Jordan had two hits and scored three runs.

Andrew Eyster went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored for South Carolina.

Will Bednar (5-1) earned the win for Mississippi State with 13 strikeouts in six innings. Landon Sims finished the game with two scoreless inning for his sixth save.

Ole Miss 12, Texas A&M 7
Mike Bianco reached two milestones in one on Saturday.

Ole Miss used a strong pitching performance by Doug Nikhazy, three big rallies in the middle innings, and a three-run home run by a returning Tim Elko to beat Texas A&M and give Bianco his 900th career victory. It was Bianco’s 800th win as Ole Miss’ skipper.

The Rebels scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2, then took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth. One more big rally in the seventh, capped by Elko’s three-run pinch0hit homer, put them ahead 12-2.

Elko, Ole Miss’ captain, was making just his third plate appearance since tearing his ACL on April 5.

Kevin Graham also homered for the Rebels (33-13, 14-9 SEC), while Justin Bench had two hits and scored three runs.

Nikhazy (6-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits, walked three batters and struck out nine.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M (26-23, 6-17) have split the first two games of the series. They will play the finale Sunday at 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Auburn 2, LSU 1
Brody Moore’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Auburn (20-23, 6-18 SEC) a win in its series finale against LSU (29-18, 9-15).

LSU won two out of three games in the series.

Richard Fitts allowed one run and struck out seven in six strong innings on the mound for Auburn, while Carson Skipper finished with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard allowed one run and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings.

Tre Morgan and Judd Ward hit solo home runs for LSU and Auburn, respectively.

More News

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Hinds beats Jones, advances to Region 23 tournament

SEC baseball roundup: Mississippi State, Ole Miss outslug conference foes

Powell throws no-hitter as Southern Miss sweeps doubleheader

Crime

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries

Business

Barbara Willingham to retire; sells building to developer Tim Cantwell

Local

Tornado responsible for Tuesday storm damage

Local

County approves new contract with Waste Management

Local

Miss Mississippi competition is back with a few changes

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather