expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

By John Surratt

Published 8:39 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a 28-year-old man Saturday evening at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday. According to police reports, officers responding to a call about a shooting at the apartments arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

According to witnesses, a group of men were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, with one shot hitting the victim.

The suspect was described only as a black male who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Powell throws no-hitter as Southern Miss sweeps doubleheader

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries

Business

Barbara Willingham to retire; sells building to developer Tim Cantwell

Local

Tornado responsible for Tuesday storm damage

Local

County approves new contract with Waste Management

Local

Miss Mississippi competition is back with a few changes

BREAKING NEWS

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

Local

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

Local

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

Local

Loss of house has Friends Group working to find quarters for rangers

Local

City, county continue recovery from storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

BREAKING NEWS

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

Local

Park reopens access to restrooms, African American Monument, USS Cairo

BREAKING NEWS

Storm front brings high winds, rain, power outages

Local

Photo Gallery: downed trees, limbs and powerlines after severe weather

Local

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

Local

City board rejects low bid for parks project