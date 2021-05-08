Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

A shooting late Saturday evening on Alcorn Drive — the second in the city in a span of several hours — sent a Vicksburg teenager to the hospital.

The Vicksburg Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the New Main Apartments, located at 2727 Alcorn Drive. Officers responded to the scene and found a 16-year-old male had been shot in the right arm and back.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police, but he was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

No other information about a suspect or motive for the shooting was immediately available.

The shooting was the second in Vicksburg in about four hours Saturday. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street and found a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Witnesses stated that a group of males were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out. As many as three shots were fired, one of which struck the victim.

The suspect, described only as a black male, fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening and he was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Police did not disclose if the two incidents were related.