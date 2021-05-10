expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

A collapsed portion of Riverfront Park is seen after a mudslide in February. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

By John Surratt

Published 3:13 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a request from Stantec to hire Ridgeland-based engineers Burns Cooley Dennis as a subcontractor for repairs to erosion areas at Riverfront Park.

Stantec was hired by the board in April as the project engineer to repair four slide areas — two on the riverbank and two on the Washington Street side of the park that block parts of the park’s entrance road.

The slides occurred after heavy rains hit Warren County in January and April 2020. The repairs are being funded, in part, by a Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency grant.

City Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said Burns Cooley Dennis, which has experience in geotechnical engineering, will take soil borings at the park “and help with the design of what they (Stantec) do to fix it.”

The cost to repair the slides is estimated at $664,585 and the work has been approved for emergency grants from FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The FEMA grant is a reimbursement grant covering 75 percent of the project’s eligible costs, which means the city will pay for the repairs and be reimbursed by FEMA. The city’s match is 25 percent, which will be split between MEMA, the city, and Warren County.

The city and the county have an agreement to share repair and maintenance costs for the park.

The board in March approved borrowing up to $4 million to begin repairs to the problems at Riverfront Park and six other slide areas damaged during the severe rains. The loan will be repaid using the FEMA reimbursements.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Cleveland Burse, Jr

Samuel E. (Gene) Palmer

Who’s Hot

Gators geared up for spring jamboree

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

Local

Fire damages storage units on Wisconsin Avenue

Local

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

COVID-19

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday

News

Warren County Land Records for April 26 to May 3

Local

City fighting never-ending battle with trash

Crime

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries