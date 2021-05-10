Photo: National Day of Prayer held Thursday at City Hall

The Rev. Jason Moulder, pastor of Beautiful Deliverance Church, and praise team members Jessica Steen, left, and Aaron Richman sing “Raise a Hallelujah” to begin the city of Vicksburg’s observance of National Day of Prayer at City Hall Thursday. About 100 people attended the annual program.

