May 12, 2021

Lee Arthur Shorter

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Lee Arthur Shorter on May 15 at 2 p.m. at Christian Home #2, 4769 Lee Road.

Lee Arthur Shorter will lie in repose from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be May 14 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Lee Arthur was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High and upon completion, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After serving for several years he was Honorably Discharged. After leaving the military he started Shorter’s Construction which was a successful construction company for many years.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife of 47 years, Charlene Shorter, four sons, Lee Arthur (Leslie) Shorter Jr, Timothy Shorter, Derrick (Leah) Shorter and Michael Dates all of Arkansas, eight daughters, Robin (Lawrence) Hardge, Tammy Shorter, Janice (Billy) Smith both of Arkansas, Patrica Dates, Vicksburg, Cynthia (Anthony) Walls of Florida, Tina Dates of Georgia, Angela Smith and Chirlene Woodard of Popularville, four sisters, Ruby (Frank) Thomas, Regina Major, Joyce Hill and Felicia (Daryl) Washington, one brother, Jake Shorter, a host of grandchildren and other relatives.

Lee Arthur transitioned May 8 at his residence surrounded by loved ones at the age of 70. Lee Arthur’s final resting place will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

