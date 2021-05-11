expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

In this file photo, Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer, third from right, and Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., second from right, visit the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site behind Uptown Vicksburg. (Sam Andrews/City of Vicksburg)

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:12 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

During their work session Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors received an update on the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Uptown Vicksburg, formerly the Vicksburg Mall.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency director John Elfer said well over 17,000 shots in arms have been given at the mall, but the number of people lining up to get vaccinated is beginning to decrease.

“This is for several different reasons, I think, so on or about the 24th of this month, we will go to one day. We will go to Wednesdays and then we will see how that carries us into June,” Elfer said.

Many of the volunteers, who Elfer said are “graciously giving of their time and have done a great job,” want to work.

“The volunteers want to work and put shots in arms,” he said, not stand around idle.

By the end of April, 34 percent of Warren County’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 26 percent of the county’s population had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county’s drive-thru site administers the Moderna vaccine.

The Vicksburg drive-through site, which is managed by the Mississippi State Department of Health, has operated in the back parking lot of Uptown Vicksburg since the beginning of February.

Initially, 400 doses of the vaccine were administered three days each week. By March, the site was administering as many as 800 doses each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

When the Vicksburg site was set up it was the first hybrid site established in the state. Since then, officials said, it served as a model for the rest of the state.

A hybrid site is one that is managed by state health officials but is staffed with local medical volunteers. The site is also supported by the Warren County EMA, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire, Vicksburg Police Department, Vicksburg Fire Department and the Mississippi National Guard.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Cleveland Burse, Jr

Samuel E. (Gene) Palmer

Who’s Hot

Gators geared up for spring jamboree

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

Local

Fire damages storage units on Wisconsin Avenue

Local

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

COVID-19

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday

News

Warren County Land Records for April 26 to May 3

Local

City fighting never-ending battle with trash

Crime

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries