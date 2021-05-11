Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

CLINTON– Xian Hadia of Vicksburg was recently named a Perry Award recipient at Mississippi College.

The Perry Academic Awards were established by Mr. and Mrs. M. W. Perry for the purpose of recognizing scholastic achievement at Mississippi College. Academic Awards, in the form of gold medals, will be awarded to not more than seven seniors per year.

Consideration for the awards is with emphasis on academic performance with all nominees having not less than a 3.5-grade point average. Academic excellence will receive 75% consideration and 25% for qualities of leadership, citizenship, creative ability, activities, and moral character.