expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Zach Bergman

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

By Staff Reports

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC announces that Zach Bergman has joined their team as a Real Estate Agent. Originally from New Mexico, Bergman is an alumni of New Mexico State University holding two Bachelor’s degrees in International Business & Finance. He began his career doing financial administration in the Oilfield Services industry in the Permian Basin and later went on to join the Gaming & Hospitality industry with Penn National Gaming. In his casino career, Bergman held positions as the Financial Manager for Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack in Hobbs, NM, Assistant Director of Finance for Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast & Boomtown Casino Biloxi on the Gulf Coast, and currently is the Director of Finance at Ameristar Casino & Hotel. Bergman will focus his real estate duties on commercial and residential transactions and looks forward to furthering his reach in our local community and continuing to help business & prosperity in Vicksburg.

More News

Cleveland Burse, Jr

Samuel E. (Gene) Palmer

Who’s Hot

Gators geared up for spring jamboree

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

Local

Fire damages storage units on Wisconsin Avenue

Local

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

COVID-19

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday

News

Warren County Land Records for April 26 to May 3

Local

City fighting never-ending battle with trash

Crime

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street

Crime

Woman charged with possession of meth, weapon

Local

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

Faith

Churches extending outreach through little pantries