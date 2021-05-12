Funeral services for Samuel E. (Gene) Palmer will be held May 15 in the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church, 2585 N. Washington St. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Edmond E. Gibbs officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on May 14 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside.

Palmer passed away on May 6 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 86. He was a retired mechanic for the City of Vicksburg and member of Pleasant Valley M. B. Church. He was also a member of Stringer Lodge #7 F&AM Masons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Holly Palmer, and mother, Paulstina Reed; his son Robert E. Palmer; his brothers Harmon Palmer, Lonnie Palmer, Squire “Bully” Palmer, John Henry Palmer, and Horace Palmer; and his sisters Annie Ruth Trimm and Mary White.

He is survived by his wife Corine Palmer of Vicksburg his son Samuel E. Palmer of Pearl, MS; his daughter JoAnn Palmer Walker of Vicksburg; his brothers Jason Palmer of Washington, DC, Joe Nathan Palmer of Jackson, MS, and Willie Melvin Palme of Randolph, MA; 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.