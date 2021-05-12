expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

By John Surratt

Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A Wesson contractor was the apparent low bidder Monday to correct a waterline problem on U.S. 61 South near Walmart.

Red Oak Construction Co. was one of two companies bidding on the project to repair the line. The company’s bid was $357,200. Hemphill Construction Co. of Florence was the other bidder, bidding $414,611. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the bids under advisement.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the problem involves replacing a section of the 12-inch line that serves Walmart and elevating it from its present depth.

“It’s 30-feet deep and it came apart in the casings going under 61,” Van Norman said, adding the line will be re-bored using plastic pipe and elevated to a manageable depth of about 8 to 9 feet.

The line, which is south of the Circle K, is connected to an existing line on the east side of the highway and goes under the road, where it connected to another line near the intersection of Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South to serve the store.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Recycling company seeks to bring service to Vicksburg

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District

Cleveland Burse, Jr

Local

Recycling company seeks to bring service to Vicksburg

Local

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

News

Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

Local

Fire damages storage units on Wisconsin Avenue

Local

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

COVID-19

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday

News

Warren County Land Records for April 26 to May 3

Local

City fighting never-ending battle with trash

Crime

Vicksburg teenager injured in second shooting in city in a span of four hours

Crime

Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Local

Second Saturday brings shoppers downtown

Crime

Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

BREAKING NEWS

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

Local

New housing, retail development coming to Kings Street