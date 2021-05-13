expand
May 13, 2021

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 9:12 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

The ice storm had an effect on crops, but this will not put a damper on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market.

The event is set to kick off May 22 at the Washington Street Park.

Last year, the market was moved to the 1400 block of Washington St. to allow for social distancing, but with COVID numbers declining, it will return to the park, market manager Rebecca Tarver said.

“We wanted to get back to the park because it gives people a chance to really walk around and see what everybody has to offer and they might find something they didn’t even know was there,” Tarver said.

During the month of May Tarver said the market will have between 12 to 15 vendors, which will include Boyd’s Family Produce, Honestly Beef, the Salsa Lady and a watermelon and peach vendor. There will also be baked goods and homemade items for sale. Live music will be provided by Ralph Miller.

Tarver said she expects the number of vendors to grow as more farmers bring in their produce.

“We have a lot of them (farmers) saying they will be ready closer to the first weekend in June,” she said.

The Vicksburg Farmers’ Market will run from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays with an end date depending on the availability of produce.

“We are excited to be back,” Tarver said. “I know all our vendors are really excited to open up their booths to customers and see familiar faces and hopefully we will see some new faces.”

For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com.

Market-goers are encouraged to look on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page or Instagram to check for any location changes due to weather conditions.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

