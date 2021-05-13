expand
May 13, 2021

RESCUE SHELTER: Leigh Conerly, Paws president, with two rescue dogs, Stella and Hazel, has been involved with PAWS since the beginning.

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

REDWOOD – Local farmer Thomas McKnight recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Paws Rescue. 

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.

