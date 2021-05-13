expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

By Staff Reports

Published 12:24 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

KENBRIDGE, VA — Warren Central High School senior Andi Brice is one of ten recipients of Benchmark Community Bank’s $1,000 scholarships for post-secondary education. The annual $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarship is named for the bank’s $mart$tart money management program designed for ages 13-17. Eligibility is open to students who reside or attend school in the Benchmark service footprint or who are Benchmark accountholders.

Planning to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a major in Pre-Law, Brice was one of the recipients selected from over 100 student applicants. As Founder of the college preparedness organization Scholars of Tomorrow, Brice developed a program that connects her peers to post-secondary opportunities through college fairs, as well as provides assistance through tutors and mentors affiliated with the organization. The program also creates community service opportunities and helps participants prepare for standardized tests. 

Brice spearheaded a clothing drive to benefit a local women’s shelter and performed a corporate litigation internship for a local law firm shortly after relocating from Virginia to Mississippi in 2020. With her school, she has served as Captain and Goalkeeper for the Varsity Soccer Team, as well as being a member of the Key Club and Robotics Club.

Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA, and operates 17 locations throughout Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. To learn more about Benchmark, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, please visit www.bcbonline.com. 

More News

Egg Bowl returns to Thanksgiving in 2021 and 2022

Warren Central makes rare southern road trip for spring game

Catherine Washington

MSDH Executive Director: Department has made concrete, positive changes to organization, lives of Mississippians

Crime

Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

Local

Dredge Jadwin begins annual mission

Local

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

News

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

Business

Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation honors special veteran

Local

City seeking help with storm debris

Local

Recycling company seeks to bring service to Vicksburg

Local

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

News

Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

Local

Fire damages storage units on Wisconsin Avenue

Local

City board approves subcontractor for Riverfront Park repairs

COVID-19

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday