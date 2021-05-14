expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Vicksburg High running back Collin Johnson (11) breaks off a big run during the team's spring jamboree game against Port Gibson on Thursday. Johnson ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries as Vicksburg beat Port Gibson 30-8. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Gators run wild in spring football jamboree

By Ernest Bowker

Published 12:52 am Friday, May 14, 2021

After two long years of construction and waiting, Vicksburg High finally got a chance to enjoy its renovated stadium on Thursday night.

The same could be said about the team on the field.

Collin Johnson and Otis James scored three touchdowns apiece, a dominant defense allowed only one touchdown, and Vicksburg routed Wingfield 20-0 and Port Gibson 30-8 in a pair of spring jamboree games at Memorial Stadium.

Between the young team on the field — nearly a dozen sophomores, including Johnson and James, started — the atmosphere and the result, the jamboree provided what coach Todd McDaniel hopes is a small glimpse of things to come.

“A great day. We have a team full of ninth-graders. Both our running backs, our quarterback, are ninth-graders going into 10th grade,” McDaniel said. “It’s important for us to get some success. We haven’t had success in a long time around here. It’s important for us to understand that the coaches have been preaching to get in the weight room, do the little things right, and when you come out here you start to see some of those results.”

The stands were packed at Memorial Stadium, which was not able to be used at all for football in 2020 while it underwent major renovations. The brand new chairback seats were not used but all of the fans sat in the old concrete stands, illuminated by the warm glow of a giant video board that replayed a lot of highlights by the home team.

After shutting out Wingfield 20-0 in the first game of the tripleheader — and after Port Gibson beat Wingfield 6-0 in the second — the Gators turned their attention to Port Gibson in the finale. They racked up 211 rushing yards in only two quarters against the Blue Wave, and had 10 of their 26 plays go for 10 yards or more.

Johnson scored on runs of 1 and 13 yards and finished with 132 rushing yards on a team-high nine carries. James cashed in on a pair of short runs after long plays — including a 50-yard run by Johnson — put the Gators near the goal line.

Vicksburg only threw one pass, a 39-yard completion from Ronnie Alexander to Malik Montgomery that set up Johnson’s first touchdown.

Johnson, James and Montgomery also scored one touchdown apiece against Wingfield. Each game lasted two quarters.

“They’re understanding what we’re doing. The backs are understanding the creases, the linemen are understanding how to block and the head and hand placement, and the backs are seeing the hole,” McDaniel said. “Last year we either had the hole and the backs didn’t see it, or there wasn’t a hole. We were never on the same page. So I’m happy to see our guys come out here and have some success. We’re going to have something to build off of.”

The defense was just as impressive. Vicksburg held Port Gibson to minus-22 rushing yards, sacked quarterback Brandon Robinson twice, and recorded eight tackles for loss.

Port Gibson’s touchdown came on a 77-yard pass from Robinson to Jukwon Frye in the second quarter.

“We moved fast. We moved faster than we moved all last year. I was happy to see them being aggressive and running to the football,” McDaniel said.

All in all, McDaniel said, the dominant spring game performance was a great way to go into the second half of the offseason program. The Gators will take a couple of weeks off and resume full workouts on June 1.

The season opener is Aug. 27, at home against Germantown in the Red Carpet Bowl.

“My staff has done a tremendous job this spring. I have some guys on my staff that want to win just as bad as I do. Coach Lacey, Coach Bennett, Coach Brown, Coach Archer, Coach Johnson, Coach King … I hope I didn’t miss anybody. Those guys want to win, and a lot of them are natural Gators,” McDaniel said. “We want to make this one of the best football programs in the state and I think we made a step in the right direction.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Gators run wild in spring football jamboree

Tallulah rallies to take Game 1 of Class 1A championship series

Boil Water Notice lifted for Culkin Water District

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

News

Boil Water Notice lifted for Culkin Water District

COVID-19

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Local

Engineers working on safety, stability of I-40 bridge

Crime

Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

Local

Dredge Jadwin begins annual mission

Local

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

News

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

Business

Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation honors special veteran

Local

City seeking help with storm debris

Local

Recycling company seeks to bring service to Vicksburg

Local

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

News

Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

News

Registration is open for free, annual summer GEMS camp

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

News

Xian Hadia earns Perry Award at Mississippi College

News

Commissioner Gipson: Don’t Panic Buy Fuel

Crime

Multiple shots fired at car

Business

Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Local

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

Local

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May