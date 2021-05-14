Miller-Shawl Engagement Announcement

Shane and Renee’ Miller of Vicksburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Klaire Ashton to Daniel Blake Shawl, both of Starkville.

Mr. Shawl is the son of Blake and Sherry Shawl of Corinth.

Miss Miller is the granddaughter of Shirley Miller and the late James “Sarge” Miller of Rolling Fork, and Frank and Billie Kowen of Vicksburg

Mr. Shawl is the grandson of Joyce and Bud Buchanan of Corinth and Jewel Dailey and the late Elvin Dailey of Tishomingo.

The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a 2017 graduate of Mississippi State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology degree. She is employed as an assistant coordinator for Mississippi State University Athletic Department, Bulldog Club.

The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Kossuth High School and a 2017 graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts & Science in Anthropology degree. He is working toward a Master’s Degree from the University of Mississippi and is employed as a Park Ranger with the National Park Service in Tupelo.

The wedding will be held May 22, 2021, at Properties at 4300 in Starkville. A reception will follow.

