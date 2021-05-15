expand
May 16, 2021

Photo Gallery: Tallulah Academy wins MAIS 1A baseball title

By Ernest Bowker

Published 10:12 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

TALLULAH — Tallulah Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 2-1 on Saturday in Game 2 of the MAIS Class 1A championship series, completing a two-game sweep and giving Tallulah the first baseball state title in school history.

Todd Etheridge had two hits, including a game-winning RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Walker Sullivan also had two hits and scored the winning run.

Tallulah finished the season with a 26-1 record. It won its last 25 games, including nearly half of them by the mercy rule.

Enjoy these photos from Saturday’s championship game, and congratulations to the Trojans!

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

