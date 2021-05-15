expand
May 15, 2021

Porter's Chapel Academy's football team runs onto the field before a game last season. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Winners of Porter’s Chapel Academy’s athletic awards, announced at a ceremony this week.

Athletes of the Year
Male Athlete of the Year – Ricky Carraway
Female Athlete of the Year – Bailey Andrews
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jacob Braxton
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Bailey Andrews
Eagle Pride – Robbie and Melinda Braxton

Softball
Co-MVPs – Marley Bufkin and Raegan Thornell
Best offense – Katie Tillman
Best defense – Macey Bufkin
Most improved – Emily Phillipson
Eagle Award – Olivia Masterson
First-team All-District – Katie Tillman, Raegan Thornell, Marley Bufkin
Second team All-District – Macey Bufkin, Olivia Masterson, Kyleigh Cooper

Girls’ basketball
MVP – Yakia Burns
Best offense – Tiara Sims
Best defense – Zyer Smith
Most improved – Raegan Thornell
Rebound Queen – Sophie Masterson
Eagle Award – Marley Bufkin
First-team All-District – Yakia Burns, Zyer Smith
Second team All-District – Sophie Masterson, Tiara Sims

Boys’ basketball
MVP – Ra’Darius Turner
Offensive MVP – Chris Taylor
Defensive MVP – Willie Rogers
Most improved – Tyler Washington
Eagle Award – Ricky Carraway
Eagle Award – Jace Riggs
First-team All-District – Chris Taylor, Willie Rogers
Second team All-District – Ra’Darius Turner

Soccer
MVP – Bridger Jung
Best defense – Conley Johnston
Most improved – Nick Neihaus
Heart of a Champion – Corbin Bass

Girls’ track and field
MVP – Marley Bufkin
Top thrower – Olivia Masterson
Top thrower – Macey Bufkin
Eagle Award – Raegan Thornell
Boys’ track and field
MVP – Ra’Darius Turner
Top field event – Rickay Carraway
Top distance runner – Bridger Jung
Eagle Award – Willie Rogers and Tyler Washington
Most versatile – Jace Riggs
Top runner – Brayson Morson
Top thrower – Bridges Williams

Football
Golden Helmet – Ricky Carraway
Offensive MVP – Jace Riggs
Defensive MVP – Brayson Morson
Best offensive lineman – Bridges Williams
Best defensive lineman – Dwight Blue
Best running back – Tyler Washington
Best linebacker – Gage Ashley
Best wide receiver – Ra’Darius Turner
Best defensive back – Ricky Carraway
Special teams MVP – Brayson Morson
Most versatile – Braden Kapp
Most improved – Hayden Beard
Newcomer of the Year – Ra’Darius Turner
Eagle Award – Jacob Braxton
Coaches’ Award – Maureon Simms
First-team All-District – Brayson Morson, Tyler Washington, Dwight Blue, Braden Kapp, Ra’Darius Turner
Second team All-District – Ricky Carraway, Jace Riggs, Bridges Williams, Maureon Simms

Cheerleading
Cheerleader of the Year – Anna Brady
Best base – Olivia Masterson
Best base – Macey Bufkin
Best flyer – Hannah York

Golf
MVP – Austin Cook

Baseball
Best offense – John Wyatt Massey
Best defense – Zach Ashley
Pitcher award – Gage Palmer/Chase Hearn
Most versatile – Taylor Osborne
Coaches Award – Thomas Azlin and Jace Rigs
Eagle Award – Ricky Carraway
Baserunner award – Brayson Morson
Most improved – Brayden King
First-team All-District – John Wyatt Massey, Gage Palmer, Zach Ashley
Second team All-District – Taylor Osborne, Thomas Azlin, Chase Hearn

