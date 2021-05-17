expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:53 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a May 8 shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Grove Street.

Donnell Grissom, 18, was arrested on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. charged with one count of Aggravated Assault for the May 8, 2021, wounding of a 28-year-old man on Grove Street.

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, May 17, 2021, where he received a $50,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Grissom allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the hip, wounding the victim. According to witnesses, a group of men were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, with one shot hitting the victim.

More News

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County

Local

Litter, illegal dumps causing problems for county officials

Local

Mask mandate lifted as Flaggs closes emergency order

Downtown Vicksburg

Making a difference: Organ trail bikes through Vicksburg

COVID-19

Catholic, Episcopal bishops relax COVID-19 restrictions

News

Boil Water Notice lifted for Culkin Water District

COVID-19

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Local

Engineers working on safety, stability of I-40 bridge

Crime

Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

Local

Dredge Jadwin begins annual mission

Local

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

News

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

Business

Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation honors special veteran

Local

City seeking help with storm debris

Local

Recycling company seeks to bring service to Vicksburg

Local

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

News

Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District

Crime

Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft