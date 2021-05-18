expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

City water mains employees honored with well

By John Surratt

Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

When Vicksburg was paralyzed by an ice storm in mid-February, the city’s water mains department employees worked long shifts trying to isolate waterline leaks and restore service to residents.

Their dedication to duty so impressed one Vicksburg resident that she decided to honor the employees by making a donation to Life Outreach International’s Water for Life program to drill a water well in Africa in the employees’ honor.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, according to the letter from Life Outreach announcing the donation, wrote she had been without electricity and water for five days and commended the workers for their efforts.

“They braved the ice and repaired the pipes in the middle of the ice storm. I am deeply grateful for their efforts,” she said, calling the workers true American heroes and thanking them for their “hard work and sacrifice.”

“We get beat up sometimes and praised sometimes, and sometimes we get caught in the middle,” water department superintendent Dane Lovell said. “I thought that (the donation) was pretty nice.”

Eulice, Texas-based Life Outreach International is a non-denominational, Bible-based organization that helps missions and relief programs around the world.

Its Water for Life program, ministry representative Travis Burnett said, “Helps provide clean water on the mission field. That’s still one of the greatest needs of people in remote areas is clean water.”

He said the average cost of a well is $4,800, adding some wells can cost up to $12,000. He said the location of the well has not been determined but it will probably be in the Sub-Sahara area of Africa.

Burnett said the water source for many people in remote areas of Africa is shared with animals, or a muddy hole or a hand-dug cistern.

“A lot of that dirty water, they start drinking it, and consuming it causes disease — all the waterborne diseases,” Burnett said. “What we’re able to do is go in these villages and give them a clean water source and be able to drill a clean water well in the village. It helps life become better in every way.”

He said it is not unusual for someone to donate a full well but he could not recall a donation honoring an organization like the water mains employees.

“This particular donor, they were very impressed with the way the guys responded during the winter storm and make sure the donation was given in their honor because she was without water and it kind of became real to her; the need for water and what it means,” Burnett said.

 

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

City water mains employees honored with well

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

MAS scholarship awards

Local

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

Local

City water mains employees honored with well

Local

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

Local

MAS scholarship awards

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss new voting machines

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County

Local

Litter, illegal dumps causing problems for county officials

Local

Mask mandate lifted as Flaggs closes emergency order

Downtown Vicksburg

Making a difference: Organ trail bikes through Vicksburg

COVID-19

Catholic, Episcopal bishops relax COVID-19 restrictions

News

Boil Water Notice lifted for Culkin Water District

COVID-19

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Local

Engineers working on safety, stability of I-40 bridge

Crime

Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

Local

Dredge Jadwin begins annual mission

Local

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

News

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

Business

Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation honors special veteran