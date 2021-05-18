expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

By Anna Guizerix

Published 1:07 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved five tax abatements, and rejected 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions, during their regular meeting on Monday.

Each of the abatements were approved by all but one Supervisor: William H. Banks, Jr., who represents District 2. District 5 supervisor Kelle Barfield recused herself from one of the votes due to a personal conflict of interest, but noted the abatements are a vital tool for general investors, especially when it comes to abandoned properties within the central business district and historic district. The abatements, Barfield explained, benefit investors by deferring increased taxes on improved property value.

Banks, however, had an alternate viewpoint.

“I want the citizens of Warren County to know that what they are doing is not a help to them, but it’s just moving tax dollars back to them, that they’re going to have to pay,” Banks said. “It’s just giving (investors) a break, but they are adding onto your tax responsibility.”

District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson echoed Banks’ sentiments, and inquired as to why some areas of Warren County are not eligible for tax abatements. Specifically, Jackson said she wanted to know what progress had been made by a committee formed to address the issue.

“It is awesome that, for the first time, Warren County is offering tax abatements for residents in certain parts of the city,” Jackson said.

Tax Assessor Ben Luckett said he had not yet officially met with the committee on that subject, but that the wheels were turning.

“It appears the majority of the city is already a part of the abatement program,” Luckett said.

Jackson pointed out that Kings, Marcus Bottom and Oak Street were not included in the program.

“There are some serious neighborhoods that cannot take advantage of these tax abatements,” Jackson said.

During their May 3 meeting, when the board of supervisors voted in favor of the tax abatements, Jackson said the county had “missed the mark.”

Luckett concluded by saying the committee hopes to move forward in their discussion of including more areas in the tax abatement program “in the near future.”

More News

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

City water mains employees honored with well

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

MAS scholarship awards

Local

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

Local

City water mains employees honored with well

Local

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

Local

MAS scholarship awards

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss new voting machines

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County

Local

Litter, illegal dumps causing problems for county officials

Local

Mask mandate lifted as Flaggs closes emergency order

Downtown Vicksburg

Making a difference: Organ trail bikes through Vicksburg

COVID-19

Catholic, Episcopal bishops relax COVID-19 restrictions

News

Boil Water Notice lifted for Culkin Water District

COVID-19

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Local

Engineers working on safety, stability of I-40 bridge

Crime

Crime: Officers respond to burglary, theft of vehicle

Local

Dredge Jadwin begins annual mission

Local

Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

News

Local farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation to Paws Rescue

Business

Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation honors special veteran