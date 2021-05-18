expand
May 18, 2021

William Kelly

By Staff Reports

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for William Kelly on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Mr. Kelly will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, May 21 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Kelly transitioned at UMMC on May 14 at the age of 57. William was a graduate of  Vicksburg High School where he was a member of the football team. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Alcorn State University majoring in Agriculture. William was also a member of the ASU Braves football team. William was preceded in death by his parents Danie Kelly, Sr. and Letha Rainey Kelly, his brothers Danie Kelly, Jr. and Fashion Designer Patrick Kelly. William is survived by  a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family.

