May 20, 2021

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A boil-water notice has been issued for customers in the Culkin Water District, following a water line break.

The precautionary measure applies to those on the following streets in Warren County: Old Mount Alban Road, Dove Road, Bucks Drive, Ironwood Drive, Smallwood Road, Heartwood Drive, Cockrell Road, Rancho Road, Belize Court, Pear Orchard Drive, Rebecca Evans Road, Anderson Road, Business Park Drive, Fernwood Drive, Deer Ridge Road, Carraway Drive, Ashwood Drive, Elton Drive, Cooper Drive, Braddy Drive, all of Highway 27 and the 100-2000 block of Highway 80.

“This precautionary action was necessary, because the system lost pressure due to a break in the water line,” a statement from Culkin Water District read. “When a water distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the system.”

Public Health Officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated, until tests of the water prove otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored to those customers affected, water system officials will begin collecting samples for testing. It is recommended that consumers vigorously boil their water for two minutes before it is consumed, or use an alternate water source for drinking and cooking.

For more information, call 601-636-9124 or visit culkinwater.com.

