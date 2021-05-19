expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenville Restitution Center

By Anna Guizerix

Published 7:27 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

An inmate whose last known address is in Vicksburg has escaped from custody of the Restitution Center in Greenville.

Thomas Wilkerson, a white male, left his job site without approval Wednesday morning and has not returned, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. Wilkerson’s last known address was 2986 Old Highway 27, Vicksburg MS.

Since escaping, Wilkerson has been entered into the NCIC system.

Wilkerson last made headlines in 2017, when he led police on a chase and Body-slammed a Warren County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer.

Those with any information about Wilkerson’s whereabouts are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

More News

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

Local businesses facing shortage of applicants for jobs

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Crime

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Business

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

Business

Local businesses facing shortage of applicants for jobs

Local

Photos: Rotary Club of Vicksburg honors graduates, hosts Court of Appeals judge

Local

Hosemann reviews 2020, 21 sessions

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

Crime

Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenville Restitution Center

Local

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice

Local

City Pool to open June 7, operate on limited schedule

Local

Free outdoor Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert Memorial Day weekend at Vicksburg National Military Park

Business

International Paper Vicksburg Mill Sponsors Redwood Earth Day Drawing Contest

Local

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

Local

City water mains employees honored with well

Local

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

Local

MAS scholarship awards

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss new voting machines

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County

Local

Litter, illegal dumps causing problems for county officials

Local

Mask mandate lifted as Flaggs closes emergency order