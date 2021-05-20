expand
May 20, 2021

Albert and Rosemary Spears to celebrate 50th anniversary

By John Surratt

Published 11:13 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

The family of Albert and Rosemary Spears of Vicksburg is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary June 5, 2021. The couple was married on June 5, 1971, at St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church.

They first met while working in the Finance and Accounting branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District.

The couple has two children, Sean (Yumiko) Spears of Ebina, Japan, and Kimberly Spears of Atlanta, Ga. They are the grandparents of two grandsons, Raphael and Julius Spears.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 4926 Gibson Road, Vicksburg, MS,  39180.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary later with a family vacation in London. 
 
 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

