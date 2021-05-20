expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

As temperatures heat up, make sure to slap on some sunscreen

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Published 11:25 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Summer time is here once again, and with it comes sweltering heat and the temptation to “catch some rays.”

We’re all about a little fun in the sun, but it is important to do so safely. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a great time to remind yourself of the most effective ways to protect your skin from sun damage. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the best ways to prevent skin cancer and “Practice Safe Sun” are:

• Applying a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher

• Seeking shade when appropriate

• And wearing sun-protective clothing and performing regular skin self-exams to detect skin cancer early, when it’s most treatable.

Being outside in the sun is unavoidable for many people, so using sunscreen is paramount. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Sunscreens should be reapplied every two hours for maximum effectiveness, and the average adult needs one ounce, or a shot glass full, of sunscreen to cover their entire body.

Seeking shade also needs to be a priority, as the sun’s rays are most powerful between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A good rule of thumb is, if your shadow is shorter than you are, it’s a good idea to stay in the shade.

Sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, are a must for anyone spending an extended amount of time outside. For more effective sun protection, select clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label.

A sun tan — whether from hours fishing at the lake or from a few minutes a week at the tanning bed — is a sign that your skin is damaged. Every tan or sunburn you get piles up, and increases the rate at which your skin ages. Tans and sunburns also increase your risk of skin cancer — including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

So, get outside this summer. Enjoy outdoor activities — but do so safely. Take care of your skin, because it’s the only one you’ve got.

More News

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Crime

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Crime

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Business

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

Business

Local businesses facing shortage of applicants for jobs

Local

Photos: Rotary Club of Vicksburg honors graduates, hosts Court of Appeals judge

Local

Hosemann reviews 2020, 21 sessions

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

Crime

Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenville Restitution Center

Local

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice

Local

City Pool to open June 7, operate on limited schedule

Local

Free outdoor Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert Memorial Day weekend at Vicksburg National Military Park

Business

International Paper Vicksburg Mill Sponsors Redwood Earth Day Drawing Contest

Local

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

Local

City water mains employees honored with well

Local

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

Local

MAS scholarship awards

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss new voting machines

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County