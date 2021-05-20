expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:27 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

A second woman has been arrested following an altercation that resulted in an infant being injured.

Jacqueisha Montgomery, 21, of Vicksburg, was arrested May 19 by Vicksburg Police investigators charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. Her arrest follows the investigation of injuries to a four-month-old child that occurred on May 12, 2021. 

Montgomery appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, where her bond was set at $75,000 and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury. The child’s mother, Glenisha Fortenberry, also faces charges in this case.

The victim, Fortenberry’s son, was treated at Blair E. Batson Medical Center for injuries and has since been released.

More News

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Crime

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Crime

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Business

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

Business

Local businesses facing shortage of applicants for jobs

Local

Photos: Rotary Club of Vicksburg honors graduates, hosts Court of Appeals judge

Local

Hosemann reviews 2020, 21 sessions

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

Crime

Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenville Restitution Center

Local

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice

Local

City Pool to open June 7, operate on limited schedule

Local

Free outdoor Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert Memorial Day weekend at Vicksburg National Military Park

Business

International Paper Vicksburg Mill Sponsors Redwood Earth Day Drawing Contest

Local

City sales, gaming tax revenue up

Local

City water mains employees honored with well

Local

Warren County supervisors approve five tax abatements, reject 12 Freeport Warehouse Exemptions

Local

MAS scholarship awards

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss new voting machines

Crime

Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated domestic violence

Crime

Warren County Grand Jury to hear cases of 2017 homicide suspects

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in one-vehicle wreck in Issaquena County