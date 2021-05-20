expand
May 20, 2021

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

By John Surratt

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Records May 3 to May 10

Warranty Deeds

 

* Greg Landers and Dedra Landers to James T. Barlow II and Laura Barlow, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Eleanor M. Boelens to Kawanya S. Williams, Lot 102, Oak Park No. 2.

* C&M REI LLC to Jerome P. Booth and Anna R. Booth, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Pam Fuller Smith to Jonna Boyda, Lot 5, Lake Hill Subdivision.

* Johnny Gray, Trustee; Geraldine W. Gray, Trustee; and Gray Family Trust to Joe E. Channell Jr., Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Billy E. Coomes Jr. and Monica H. Coomes to Kathy M. Tanner, Lot 2, Lake Hill Park No. 2.

* Nuita Woodson Davis and Beljo Elayne Gable to Robert Lee, Part of Lots 33 & 34, Vicks Enlarged-J.W.

* Alicia Embry to William Larime Hayes and Sabrina Haynes, Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Jimmy D. Fairchilds Jr. and Judy K. Fairchilds to Reginald Jones and Latasha Stewart Jones, Lot 42, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

* Daniel K. Fordice III and Ann Claire Fordice to Joshua Holifield and Emily Carol Holifield, Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Paul Dixon Rachal and Pamela McDaniel Rachal to Melissa Dian Hearn and Jessie Scott Hearn, Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 18, Township 08 North, Range 4 West.

* Andrew Harris Rainer and Amy Jackson Rainer to Leon T. Jackson, Lot 23, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

* Gregory A. King and Lauren King to Destiny Shyann Morgan, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Jackie M. Locoyo to Blake Parmegiani and Amanda Parmegiani, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 28, Glenwood.

* Mac Land Co. LLC to Caitlin Tibbetts, Lot C, Colonial Drive Subdivision.

* Eddie Lee Smith and Vicky H. Smith to Justin A. Pettway and Carley E. Pettway, Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* West Coast Lumber Inc. and Pinewood Mobile Homes to Upward Properties LLC, Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Andrea Upchurch to Stakis Group LLC, Lots 19 and 24 and Lots 33 and 38, James Noe Survey.

* Triple M LLC to Raymond Leroy Vreeland III and Cindy Dianne Vreeland, Lot 17, Great Lake Estates.

* Eric G. Woerner to Terry N. Wallace, Lot 2, Lake Park Estates No. 4.

 

Deeds of Trust May 3 to May 10

 

* Patricia A. Bailey to AHP Mortgage Direct, Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East and Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Jean Johnston and Ronnie Johnston to Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Lot 9, South Haven Subdivision.

* Earle Baker Jr. and Katheryn H. Baker to BancorpSouth Bank, Lots 15 & 16 Villanova Subdivision No. 1.

* Jack B. Hill Jr. to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 24C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Section 19C, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* William H. Banks, and Marian H. Banks to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 20, Springfield.

* William J. Monsour and Linda Monsour to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Charles L. Grant and Doris D. Grant to BancorpSouth Bank, Openwood Plantation No. 8E.

* Joe E. Channell Jr. to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* William Larime Haynes and Sabrina Haynes to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC, Section 3, Township 14 North, 3 East.

* Cynthia Craft to BancorpSouth Bank, Section1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Joshua Holifield and Emily Carol Holifield to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Keri Elizabeth Post to Bank of England, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, Baum Subdivision.

* Edward A. Buckner IV and Megan S. Buckner to BankPlus Loan Operations, Part of the Northeast ¼ of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Jonna Boyda to Fidelity Bank, Lot 5, Lake Hills Subdivision No. 2.

* John R. Bull Jr. and Pamela I. Bull to Quicken Loans, Lots 6 and 7, Hawkins Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses May 3 to May 10

* Nicolus Donte Wright, 42, Vicksburg, to Alicia Janel Carter, 38, Vicksburg.

* Joshua Ryan Sullivan, 21, Vicksburg, to Gabrielle Madlyn Hartley, 22, Vicksburg.

* Dalton Hugh Downs, 25, Vicksburg, to Drew Morgan Barnes, 22, Vicksburg.

* Marcus Dewayne Hargrove, 35, Vicksburg to Lakesha Lashun Thompson, 39, Vicksburg.

* James Anthony Cook, 45, Tallulah, La., to Robbin Gayle Cook, 40, Tallulah, La.

* Bradley Russell Williams, 37, Vicksburg, to Magen Adele Carlisle, 36, Vicksburg.

* Micky Lee Muirhead, 57, Vicksburg, to Trina Marie Williams, 52, Vicksburg.

* Carlos Tremain Griffin, 36, Vicksburg, to Lashandra Lashell King, 29,Vicksburg.

* Leon Sims, 21, Vicksburg, to Sierra Rai Gould, 21, Vicksburg.

 

 

 

