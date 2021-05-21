Gumbo Pot opening second location on Washington Street in Vicksburg

A Vicksburg eatery is expanding and will offer a second location on Washington Street.

Perry Boyd, owner of the Gumbo Pot, said he is “in the works” of readying a former gas station to be converted into a restaurant.

The station, located next to the former Blackburn Motor Company, at 2011 Washington Street, is currently being renovated into what Boyd called a “Gumbo Express” restaurant.

“We will have a drive-thru, and indoor and outdoor seating for about 50 people, combined,” he said.

The outdoor dining will make for an ideal spot to enjoy crawfish on the patio, Boyd said, or any of the other meals that will be offered at the Washington Street location.

Boyd said this restaurant will be a bit different than the Gumbo Pot located on Halls Ferry Road. In addition to offering drive-thru service, he will also be marketing some of the restaurant’s favorite casseroles and dishes, including Boyd’s signature gumbo.

An official open date has not been set, according to Boyd. Right now, he said, he just wants to get through crawfish season.

“Maybe we will open in the fall,” he said.

Boyd said he is looking toward fashioning the Gumbo Pot on Washington Street with a retro feel to pay homage to the gas station’s history.

He is currently in the process of researching historical information on the gas station, to add to the design’s authenticity.

