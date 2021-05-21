expand
May 21, 2021

This former service station on Washington Street will soon be home to an "express" version of The Gumbo Pot. (Ernest Bowker | The Vicksburg Post)

Gumbo Pot opening second location on Washington Street in Vicksburg

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 2:53 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

A Vicksburg eatery is expanding and will offer a second location on Washington Street.

Perry Boyd, owner of the Gumbo Pot, said he is “in the works” of readying a former gas station to be converted into a restaurant.

The station, located next to the former Blackburn Motor Company, at 2011 Washington Street, is currently being renovated into what Boyd called a “Gumbo Express” restaurant.

“We will have a drive-thru, and indoor and outdoor seating for about 50 people, combined,” he said.

The outdoor dining will make for an ideal spot to enjoy crawfish on the patio, Boyd said, or any of the other meals that will be offered at the Washington Street location.

Boyd said this restaurant will be a bit different than the Gumbo Pot located on Halls Ferry Road. In addition to offering drive-thru service, he will also be marketing some of the restaurant’s favorite casseroles and dishes, including Boyd’s signature gumbo.

An official open date has not been set, according to Boyd. Right now, he said, he just wants to get through crawfish season.

“Maybe we will open in the fall,” he said.

Boyd said he is looking toward fashioning the Gumbo Pot on Washington Street with a retro feel to pay homage to the gas station’s history.

He is currently in the process of researching historical information on the gas station, to add to the design’s authenticity.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

