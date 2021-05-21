expand
May 21, 2021

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

By Staff Reports

Published 6:35 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

A shooting was reported to the Vicksburg Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening, with one victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

The caller advised that they heard an argument, and then approximately 14 shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan car with a Jefferson County license plate. A “BOLO” or Be On Lookout alert was issued and the suspect was last seen driving north on Letitia Street.

The victim, described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years of age, was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region.

This is a developing story. The Vicksburg Post will update as more information is available.

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

