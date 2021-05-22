Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

V105.5 Radio hosted an academic competition Saturday at the Vicksburg Commons, formally The Outlet Mall. Three divisions competed for a chance to come back Monday night to win a share of $10,000.

The Elementary Division One consisted of teams from Agape Montessori Christian School, Beechwood Elementary, Warren Central Intermediate and Vicksburg Intermediate. Beechwood Elementary and Warren Central Intermediate will be returning to the competition Monday. Beechwood Elementary’s team, led by Sherra Barnes, included students Sydney Cooley, Samantha Bailey, Isabella Romero and Hallie Hendrix. Warren Central Intermediate’s team, led by Crystal Jackson, was made up of students Patrick Bowman, Braylan Davis, Mohamed Shaibi and Ke’Marrion Shepard.

The Elementary Division Two consisted of teams from South Park, Bowmar and Warrenton. South Park and Bowmar will be advancing to the Monday night competition. South Park’s team, led by Shanique Hampton, included students Essence Perry, Alyssa Clemts, Braddy Parson and Kenzlie Pierce. Bowmar’s team, led by Magen Westcott, included students Nick Lee, Olivia Busby, Heer Patel and Carrie Smith.

The Junior High Division Three included teams from the Academy of Innovation, Warren Central Jr. High, St. Aloysius and Vicksburg Jr. High. Advancing teams were Academy of Innovation and St. Aloysius. The Academy of Innovation team, led by Samantha Sugars, included students Henry Cooper, Gracie Summers, Teagan Stewart and Samuel Ross. The St. Aloysius Division Three team, led by Stacie Lambiotte, included students Samantha Edwards, Teresa Wilson, Corbin Burroughs and Joshua Kitchens.

The High School Division 4 includes teams from Vicksburg High School, led by T.J. Mayfield, and St. Aloysius, led by Dawn Meeks. The two teams will meet Monday evening to compete. Vicksburg High’s team includes students Trevor Robinson, Marquasia Smith, Aisha Williams and Adrionna Carter. St. Aloysius’ team includes students Logan Young, Rachel Dahl, Leah Larson and Anna Scott Geter.

The final competition in The Battle of the Brains will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in the old Dress Barn store in the former Outlet Mall, now Vicksburg Commons. This event is free to the public. For more information, call V105.5 Radio at 601-883-0848.