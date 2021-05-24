expand
Ad Spot

May 24, 2021

Audrey Geneva Tolliver

By Staff Reports

Published 8:51 am Monday, May 24, 2021

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Audrey Geneva Tolliver on May 27 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Audrey graduated from Jackson State University where she received her Master’s Degree in education. She was an educator for the Vicksburg Warren School District for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Tolliver, her mother, Birden Love and her nephew, Marlon Wells. Those who will cherish her loving memories include her daughter, Alezandra Tolliver, siblings, Constance Tolliver Taylor, Johnnie Tolliver Davenport, Henry Tolliver, Rolando Love, Roland Love, Rhonda Herring, Stephanie Wells, DeAndre Bowman, Arlind Sherrield, eight nieces and nephews, one great-niece, a host of other relatives and friends. Audrey Geneva Tolliver transitioned from this life May 20 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson at the age of 58.

More News

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Earnestine Luckett

Audrey Geneva Tolliver

Game Plan

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil-water notice

Local

Vicksburg, Warren County officials pushing for share of transportation funds

Business

Gumbo Pot opening second location on Washington Street in Vicksburg

Faith

Shaped for Ministry: Bovina Baptist Church mission brings comfort to cancer patients

Crime

Highway 27 armed robbery suspect in custody

Local

Porters Chapel Academy names Brianna Poole as Valedictorian

Crime

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Crime

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County

Business

Historic Cedar Grove Mansion on the market

Business

Local businesses facing shortage of applicants for jobs

Local

Photos: Rotary Club of Vicksburg honors graduates, hosts Court of Appeals judge

Local

Hosemann reviews 2020, 21 sessions

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

Crime

Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenwood Restitution Center

Local

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice