May 24, 2021

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

By John Surratt

Published 10:29 am Monday, May 24, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership has received a $10,000 Entergy Mississippi grant to help rehabilitate a warehouse at the Port of Vicksburg.

The grant was provided through Entergy’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. It is a 50/50 grant, meaning the Partnership will contribute half of the $10,000.

Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz said the money will be used to paint what is called the May Warehouse at the port, which has already undergone some upgrades.

“We recently completely rehabilitated that warehouse,” he said. “We fixed the roof, put up some new walls and brand new energy-efficient lighting. We’re also going to be working on the sprinkler system.”

Diaz said the goal of the work “is to have a facility that is competitive so we can attract somebody to move in there.”

According to Entergy the program, which is in its fifth year, helps county economic development organizations pursue projects that make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities.

The company has awarded about $95,000 in grants in 2021 and $423,000 in the past five years.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

