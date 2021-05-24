Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership has received a $10,000 Entergy Mississippi grant to help rehabilitate a warehouse at the Port of Vicksburg.

The grant was provided through Entergy’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. It is a 50/50 grant, meaning the Partnership will contribute half of the $10,000.

Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz said the money will be used to paint what is called the May Warehouse at the port, which has already undergone some upgrades.

“We recently completely rehabilitated that warehouse,” he said. “We fixed the roof, put up some new walls and brand new energy-efficient lighting. We’re also going to be working on the sprinkler system.”

Diaz said the goal of the work “is to have a facility that is competitive so we can attract somebody to move in there.”

According to Entergy the program, which is in its fifth year, helps county economic development organizations pursue projects that make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities.

The company has awarded about $95,000 in grants in 2021 and $423,000 in the past five years.

