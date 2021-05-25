expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

St. Aloysius's team consisted of Logan Young, Rachel Dahl, Leah Larson and Anna Scott Geter. (Photo submitted)

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

By Staff Reports

Published 9:33 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Monday night, the Battle of the Brains concluded when the kids from Beechwood and Warren Central Intermediate battled it out with each other in the first division of competition. Beechwood consisted of Coach Sherra Barnes and students Sydney Cooley, Samantha Bailey, Isabella Romero and Hallie Hendrix. Warren Central Intermediate was led by Crystal Jackson and her students were Patrick Bowman, Braylan Davis, Mohamed Shaibi and Ke’Marrion Shepard. Warren Central Intermediate took the points and walked away with the trophy. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.

Division two then took the stage to show what they had to offer. South Park was led by Shanique Hampton and consisted of Essence Perry, Alyssa Clemts, Braddy Parson, and Kenzlie Pierce. Bowmar was led by Magen Westcott and consisted of Nick Lee, Olivia Busby, Heer Patel and Carrie Smith. Bowmar Elementary took points in this one and got the trophy. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.
Division three was battle between The Academy of Innovation led by Samantha Sugars and consisted of Henry Cooper, Gracie Summers, Teagan Stewart and Samuel Ross. St. Aloysius Jr., led by Stacie Lambiotte, had her team ready and they consisted of Samantha Edwards, Teresa Wilson, Corbin Burroughs and Joshua Kitchens. The Academy of Innovation eased by over St. Aloysius and took the trophy home. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.
Local high schools finally got to join in on the action when Vicksburg High School, led by Coach Troy Stewart, faced off with Dawn Meeks’ St. Aloysius High School team.
Vicksburg consisted of Trevor Robinson, Aisha Williams and Luke Larson. Larson, a St. Aloysius student, stepped in to help fill the Vicksburg team. St. Aloysius consisted of Logan Young, Rachel Dahl, Leah Larson and Anna Scott Geter. St. Aloysius used their brains and took the points over Vicksburg and got the trophy to take back to their school. A prize of $2,500 was split between the two teams and a trophy was given to the winning team.

More News

Looking Back: 2300 Drummond Street

Samuel Ross, Sr.

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil-water notice

Local

Vicksburg, Warren County officials pushing for share of transportation funds

Business

Gumbo Pot opening second location on Washington Street in Vicksburg

Faith

Shaped for Ministry: Bovina Baptist Church mission brings comfort to cancer patients

Crime

Highway 27 armed robbery suspect in custody

Local

Porters Chapel Academy names Brianna Poole as Valedictorian

Crime

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021

Crime

Wilkerson arrested in Yazoo County