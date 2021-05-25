expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

The Southern Heritage Cultural Foundation is located at 1302 Adams Street. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

By Staff Reports

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) will host its annual Multicultural Arts Camp next month 

The 2021 Multicultural Arts Camp will be held June 14 through18 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is open for ages 6 through 12. The registration fee is $80 per child and includes all supplies, materials and a daily snack. An all-day option is available for $100 per child for the week. 

During this unique camp, children discover the art, dance, music and cuisine of three different cultures. By studying cultural differences and similarities through the arts, students will learn new artistic techniques while developing an appreciation for the traditions and customs of others.   

Experienced educators plan and oversee all aspects of the camp. This year SCHF welcomes Karen Biedenharn, art instructor, and Jeanne Evans, music teacher. 

The camp will culminate with a public performance and exhibit on the last day in the SCHF Auditorium. All family and friends are invited to attend. 

Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, please call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org. 

More News

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Looking Back: 2300 Drummond Street

Samuel Ross, Sr.

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil-water notice

Local

Vicksburg, Warren County officials pushing for share of transportation funds

Business

Gumbo Pot opening second location on Washington Street in Vicksburg

Faith

Shaped for Ministry: Bovina Baptist Church mission brings comfort to cancer patients

Crime

Highway 27 armed robbery suspect in custody

Local

Porters Chapel Academy names Brianna Poole as Valedictorian

Crime

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

Second Woman Arrested For Injury to four-month-old

Local

Warren County Land Records: May 3 to May 10, 2021