May 27, 2021

Vicksburg police officer Clay Griffin, left, escorts James Craft II to a holding cell after his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday. Craft is charged with kidnapping for kidnapping his girlfriend during a domestic dispute and felony possession of marijuana. He was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $85,000 bond. (Photo by John Surratt)

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

By John Surratt

Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $85,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute during which he kidnapped his girlfriend.

Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for James Craft II, 20, Wednesday at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court. He is charged with kidnapping and felony possession of marijuana.

Craft is accused of taking his girlfriend from a home on Oak Street to her home at the Hayes Street Apartments during the argument Tuesday. He was arrested Tuesday at the apartments. During the arrest, police executed a search warrant on Craft’s car and found 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

In other cases:

• A silver 2020 GMC Yukon was reported taken about 12:53 p.m. Tuesday from George Carr Motors, 2950 South Frontage Road. Officers were told the SUV was stolen from the parking lot during the previous night.

• A 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was reported taken about 7:47 p.m. Tuesday from the 4400 block of Halls Ferry Road. The complaint, which said the motorcycle was taken Monday night, was made at the Vicksburg Police Station.

• On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:24 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 3300 block of North Washington Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone went into her vehicle and stole a SCCY 9mm handgun from her purse. The value of the missing pistol is $260.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

