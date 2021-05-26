Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

The visitor center at the Vicksburg National Military Park reopens Thursday, according to information from the park.

Park officials closed the visitor center, the USS Cairo outdoor exhibit and the Cairo Museum on March 17, 2020, out of concern for COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be able to reopen the visitor center and share this asset with our guests,” said Brenden Wilson, chief of interpretation, education and partnership at the park.

According to park officials, the center will reopen at a reduced capacity from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. All park grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last car entry at 4:40 p.m., officials said. Park officials said the USS Cairo outdoor exhibit is open, but the Cairo Museum remains closed.

Public restrooms at the visitor center and the Cairo are open.

The park continues following the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 regulations and people who have not been fully vaccinated against the virus must continue to wear masks indoor and at crowded outdoor areas, park officials said.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra on Saturday will perform an outdoor concert at the park beginning at 7 p.m. The program is the result of a partnership between the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, the Four Seasons of the Arts, Vicksburg National Military Park and the Mississippi Symphony.

Friday at a.m., volunteers will begin placing flags on the graves at the park’s National Cemetery.

