expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Ole Miss women’s golfer Kennedy Swann holds the NCAA Division I National Championship trophy while getting off a double decker bus at a victory rally and parade on the Downtown Square in Oxford on Thursday. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 to claim the school’s first national championship for a women’s team sport on Wednesday. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Ole Miss golfers celebrate school’s first national title

By Staff Reports

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Julia Johnson wrote out a list of goals when she arrived at Ole Miss to play golf for a program that had not won so much as an SEC title.

The fifth and final goal: National champion.

“Part of me thought we could do it. Part of me thought, ‘This is a big dream,’” Johnson said Wednesday after the Rebels overwhelmed Oklahoma State, 4-1, to win the NCAA Women’s Championship. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet. We’re going to cherish this forever.”

It was the first national title for Ole Miss in any women’s sport. The team returned to Oxford on Thursday and were greeted with a victory rally and parade through The Square.

Kennedy Swann and Andrea Legnell led the way for the Rebels by completing perfect weeks at Grayhawk Golf Club, winning all three of their matches.

Chiarra Tamburlini set the tone for Ole Miss in the third of five matches. She was 6 up at the turn over Lianna Bailey, and her 6-and-5 victory was the largest margin for the final round since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015.

Right behind her was Johnson, never giving any hope in a 4-and-3 victory over Rita Tatematsu.

The key, however, came at the front of the lineup.

Swann faced Maja Stark, the Cowgirls’ best player and No. 7 in the women’s world amateur ranking. Swann fell behind after three holes, tied the match and then won three straight holes to take a 3-up lead to the back nine.

Stark holed a long birdie putt on the 11th and birdied the par-3 13th to get within 1 down. But she couldn’t catch up to Swann, and it ended on the 17th.

Stark hit driver on the 272-yard par 4 to pin-high just left of the green. Swann laid up with an iron that didn’t quite clear the rough. No matter. She hit wedge the perfect distance and it rolled out to tap-in range for a conceded birdie.

Stark pitched it 6 feet by the hole and missed the birdie putt that gave Swann a 2-and-1 win.
Behind her, Lignell rallied from an early deficit to take her first lead on the 13th hole over Isabella Fierro, who had not trailed all week. Lignell then had Fierro putt from 2 feet on the next hole, and Fierro missed to fall 2 down.

Lignell holed the winning putt from 6 feet for par on the 17th hole for a 2-and-1 victory, and the celebration was on.

Ole Miss was gracious in victory, its players waiting on the edge of the 17th green to rush over to Lignell, then pausing to let her bump fists with Fierro. And then the tears began to flow.

“We were nowhere close. We worked our tails off to get here,” said Swann, with face stickers that had “Flim Flam” on one cheek and “Bim Bam” on the other. We’ve finally proven we belong. Ole Miss is a good team and we’ll be around for a long time.”

More News

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Southern Miss wins again at C-USA Tournament

Summer Break Offers New Opportunities for Hands-On Learning, Offline Time for Children

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs