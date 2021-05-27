expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Ole Miss' Justin Bench slides safely into third base during an SEC Tournament game Thursday against Georgia. Ole Miss won, 4-0. (Michael Wade/Southeastern Conference)

Ole Miss shuts out Georgia to stay alive at SEC Tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

HOOVER, Ala. — The Ole Miss Rebels rubbed the sleep out of their eyes, shook off a bit of frustration, and stayed alive at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.

Drew McDaniel had 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched, and Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as Ole Miss defeated Georgia 4-0 in an elimination game Thursday afternoon.

Ole Miss (40-18) played about 12 hours after losing to Vanderbilt 5-4 on a walk-off hit just after midnight Thursday. It will get a chance to rest up before its next elimination game, Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Rebels will face the loser between Arkansas and Vanderbilt, who were set to play the late game in Thursday’s session.

Kevin Graham got Ole Miss off to a good start against Georgia by hitting a solo home run in the second inning. Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the third, and an error at the end of his second base hit in the fifth brought in another run to make it 3-0.

Gonzalez also scored into the Rebels’ final run of the game, on a single by Peyton Chatagnier in the fifth inning.

McDaniel allowed four hits and two walks, and hit one batter during his outing, but worked out of trouble on several occasions and avenged a poor outing against Georgia (31-25) five days earlier.

In the regular-season finale last Saturday, McDaniel allowed five runs in three innings against the Bulldogs.

“He just had a different confidence level today, I feel. He was pitching with some swagger, if you will. That’s how he is successful. He just pitches like that. Just very confident and knowing no one’s going to beat him. That’s how he does it,” Gonzalez said of his teammate McDaniel.

Brandon Johnson and Taylor Broadway finished the game with a combined 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Ole Miss. They struck out three batters, walked none, and allowed only one hit.

More News

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Southern Miss wins again at C-USA Tournament

Summer Break Offers New Opportunities for Hands-On Learning, Offline Time for Children

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs