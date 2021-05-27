expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Southern Miss pitcher Hunter Stanley winds up during a Conference USA tournament game against Western Kentucky on Thursday. Stanley tied a tournament record with 14 strikeouts as Southern Miss won 11-1. (Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss buries Hilltoppers on C-USA’s graveyard shift

By Staff Reports

Published 8:52 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

RUSTON, La. — By putting in a solid night of work, Southern Miss earned a good afternoon of sleep.

Hunter Stanley tied a single-game Conference USA tournament record with 14 strikeouts, Christopher Sargent hit a grand slam, and Southern Miss beat Western Kentucky 11-1 on the graveyard shift in Ruston.

Because of rain earlier in the day — as well as a five-hour game between Louisiana Tech and UTSA right before it — the fourth and final game of day one of the C-USA Tournament did not actually start until day two. It was the latest start (12:15 a.m.) and finish (2:59 a.m.) in tournament history.

It could have gone even later, too. Sargent’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning ended the game via the mercy rule.

Will McGillis drove in two runs with a triple in the first inning, and Reece Ewing and Danny Lynch both hit RBI singles as Southern Miss (36-17) jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

A two-run double by Dustin Dickerson in the third stretched it to 6-0. Dickerson finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Stanley, meanwhile, dominated Western Kentucky (26-28) from start to finish. He pitched an eight-inning complete game, and allowed three hits and one walk in addition to his 14 strikeouts. The Hilltoppers did not score until Matt Phipps hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Phipps also hit a one-out single in the sixth inning that ended Stanley’s bid for a perfect game. Stanley retired the first 16 batters he faced, 10 of on strikeouts.

Stanley’s 14 strikeouts tied the C-USA tournament record held by Charlotte’s Colton Laws, set against UTSA in 2017.

The victory allowed Southern Miss to sleep in on Thursday. It advanced to the winners’ bracket and won’t play until 7:30 p.m., when it takes on No. 2 seed and tournament host Louisiana Tech.

Western Kentucky will play UTSA in an elimination game at 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 7-6 on Wednesday, with Hunter Wells hitting a walk-off home run in the 12th inning.

That game lasted 4 hours, 59 minutes to set the record as the longest in C-USA history, 10 minutes more than Marshall and Louisiana Tech went in 2019, and along with the earlier rain delays pushed the start of the Southern Miss-Western Kentucky game past midnight.

Conference USA Tournament
All games except the championship will be streamed on ESPN+
May 26
Game 1 – Old Dominion 11, Florida Atlantic 2
Game 2 – Middle Tennessee 7, Charlotte 2
Game 3 – Louisiana Tech 7, UTSA 6
Game 4 – Southern Miss 11, Western Kentucky 2
May 27
Game 5 – Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte, 9 a.m.
Game 6 – Old Dominion vs. Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7 – UTSA vs. Western Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Game 8 – Louisiana Tech Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m.
May 28
Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.
Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6:30 p.m.
May 29
Game 11 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 9 a.m.
Game 12 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
May 30
Game 15 – Championship Game, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

More News

Deborah “Debbie” Fowler

Umeka Rayshounda Knight

Bulldogs make quick exit from SEC Tournament

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil-water notice

Local

Vicksburg, Warren County officials pushing for share of transportation funds