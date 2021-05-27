Funeral services for Umeka Rayshounda Knight are to be held on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be in the Cary Community Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Reverend Travis Gulley will officiate the ceremony. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28 in the funeral home from 3 to 4 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Umeka Knight passed away on Wednesday, May 19 in her home following a sudden illness. She was 43. She had worked as a security guard in the federal building in Jackson and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Armstrong.

She is survived by her three daughters: Rodinisha Seaton, Edayiga Jones and Unique Moore all of Jackson; her mother, Maggie L. Knight of Cary, Miss.; her three brothers, Charles Curtis Jones, Jamelle Keyshon Jones and Dominic Jones all of Cary; her three sisters, Angela Brown of Vicksburg, Tyronise Witherspoon and Daniella Jones both of Cary; and four grandchildren.